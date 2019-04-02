Godrej Agrovet jumps 8% as Motilal Oswal initiates coverage with 'buy'

Godrej Agrovet shares rallied 7.7 percent intraday on April 2 after Motilal Oswal initiated coverage with a buy call, citing strong growth prospects in crop protection and oil palm business segments.

Its sum-of-the-part (SOTP) based target price stood at Rs 610, implying 20 percent upside.

The stock gained more than 13 percent in last one month. At 13:51 hours IST, it was quoting Rs 547.00, up Rs 22.90, or 4.37 percent, on the BSE.

"The diverse nature of Godrej Agrovet's various businesses de-risks its operations, enabling it to focus on growth, optimise capital efficiency and to maintain its competitive advantage," Motilal Oswal said.

Godrej Agrovet is a diversified agri company with pan-India presence and operations spread across five business verticals.

It comprises (i) the crop protection business, where it is a dominant player in plant growth regulators and triazole chemistry (via its subsidiary Astec Life Science), (ii) palm oil, where it enjoys leadership in India, (iii) animal feed- amongst the top player in cattle feed , (iv) dairy and (v) processed foods.

"Growth in Astec will be driven by capacity expansion; Godrej Agrovet plans to invest Rs 35-40 crore every year over the next 3-4 years in triazole chemistry. At a fixed asset turnover of 2-2.5x, it should aid in revenue CAGR of 15 percent over FY18-21," the research house said.

It further said demand for palm oil in India is not a constraint as more than 90 percent of the domestic demand is imported. To augment the supply of fruits for palm oil manufacturing, the government has introduced a program to promote its cultivation.

Godrej Agrovet — India’s largest palm oil processor is well placed to capitalise on this opportunity, said Motilal Oswal which expects revenue/ EBITDA CAGR of 11 / 12 percent over FY18-21.

"Godrej Agrovet, a leading player in cattle feed is at the forefront to tap this opportunity with the Indian poultry feed industry expected to grow at 14.9 percent CAGR over FY17-20. But, pure feed players like Godrej Agrovet face stiff competition from integrators," it added.

The brokerage expects the animal feed segment to deliver revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 14 /12 percent over FY18-21.

On consolidated basis, Motilal Oswal expects revenue/ EBITDA CAGR (FY18-21) of 12 / 16 percent to Rs 7,300 crore / Rs 700 crore. It expects company to generate strong cash flow from operatinve activities of Rs 1,200 crore over FY19-21 and return on capital employed should increase to 18.3 percent by FY21 from 14.7 percent in FY18.

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.