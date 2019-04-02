App
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Godrej Agrovet jumps 8% as Motilal Oswal initiates coverage with 'buy'

Godrej Agrovet is a diversified agri company with pan-India presence and operations spread across five business verticals

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Godrej Agrovet shares rallied 7.7 percent intraday on April 2 after Motilal Oswal initiated coverage with a buy call, citing strong growth prospects in crop protection and oil palm business segments.

Its sum-of-the-part (SOTP) based target price stood at Rs 610, implying 20 percent upside.

The stock gained more than 13 percent in last one month. At 13:51 hours IST, it was quoting Rs 547.00, up Rs 22.90, or 4.37 percent, on the BSE.

"The diverse nature of Godrej Agrovet's various businesses de-risks its operations, enabling it to focus on growth, optimise capital efficiency and to maintain its competitive advantage," Motilal Oswal said.

Godrej Agrovet is a diversified agri company with pan-India presence and operations spread across five business verticals.

It comprises (i) the crop protection business, where it is a dominant player in plant growth regulators and triazole chemistry (via its subsidiary Astec Life Science), (ii) palm oil, where it enjoys leadership in India, (iii) animal feed- amongst the top player in cattle feed , (iv) dairy and (v) processed foods.

"Growth in Astec will be driven by capacity expansion; Godrej Agrovet plans to invest Rs 35-40 crore every year over the next 3-4 years in triazole chemistry. At a fixed asset turnover of 2-2.5x, it should aid in revenue CAGR of 15 percent over FY18-21," the research house said.

It further said demand for palm oil in India is not a constraint as more than 90 percent of the domestic demand is imported. To augment the supply of fruits for palm oil manufacturing, the government has introduced a program to promote its cultivation.

Godrej Agrovet — India’s largest palm oil processor is well placed to capitalise on this opportunity, said Motilal Oswal which expects revenue/ EBITDA CAGR of 11 / 12 percent over FY18-21.

"Godrej Agrovet, a leading player in cattle feed is at the forefront to tap this opportunity with the Indian poultry feed industry expected to grow at 14.9 percent CAGR over FY17-20. But, pure feed players like Godrej Agrovet face stiff competition from integrators," it added.

The brokerage expects the animal feed segment to deliver revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 14 /12 percent over FY18-21.

On consolidated basis, Motilal Oswal expects revenue/ EBITDA CAGR (FY18-21) of 12 / 16 percent to Rs 7,300 crore / Rs 700 crore. It expects company to generate strong cash flow from operatinve activities of Rs 1,200 crore over FY19-21 and return on capital employed should increase to 18.3 percent by FY21 from 14.7 percent in FY18.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 02:21 pm

