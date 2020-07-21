App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 07:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Godrej Agrovet buys 0.90% more stake in Godrej Maxximilk

With this, Godrej Agrovet's total shareholding in Godrej Maxximilk has increased from 74 per cent to 74.90 per cent, it added.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Godrej Agrovet on Tuesday announced purchase of an additional 0.90 per cent stake in its subsidiary, Godrej Maxximilk.

In a BSE filing, the company said it has acquired an additional 0.90 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of Godrej Maxximilk Pvt Ltd.

With this, Godrej Agrovet's total shareholding in Godrej Maxximilk has increased from 74 per cent to 74.90 per cent, it added.

Close
Godrej Agrovet is into the animal feed and dairy business.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 07:25 pm

tags #Business #Godrej Agrovet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.