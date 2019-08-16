Godfrey Phillips zooms 20%, hits upper circuit after volume spikes over 3%

Shares of cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India zoomed 20 percent, hitting an upper circuit of Rs 1,028.20 intraday on August 16.

The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 3.08 times. The stock has risen as much as 45 percent in the last three days. It was trading with volumes of 106,592 shares, compared to its five-day average of 39,294 shares, an increase of 171.27 percent.

The company reported strong Q1 numbers. Its consolidated net profit rose 106.49 percent to Rs 118.63 crore on rise in total income to Rs 824.78 crore in the June quarter over Q1 2018.

Net sales at Rs 831.18 crore in the June quarter were up 44.59 percent from Rs 574.85 crore during the same period last year.