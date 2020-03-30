App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Godfrey Phillips suspends operations, share price falls 3%

Godfrey Phillips India CEO Bhisham Wadhera said the company was prepared to take a hit to its business to protect its employees.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The share price of Godfrey Phillips India slipped over 3 percent in the morning trade on March 30 after the tobacco manufacturing company said it was suspending operations at all its units.

"We would like to inform that in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is taking various measures to ensure the safety and well being of all employees and is ensuring compliance with the directives issued by the Central Government, State Governments and local administration in this regard… the company has suspended operations at all its factories and plant locations,” it said in a filing to the exchanges.

Terming the current situation as extraordinary, Godfrey Phillips India (GPI) CEO Bhisham Wadhera said the company was prepared to take a hit for four weeks on its business.

Close

"As an organisation what is of utmost importance to us is our employees' health and safety. In fact about 10 days ago, we announced work from home just to ensure that nobody gets exposed, much before the lockdown," Wadhera told PTI.

related news

The stock, which gained 16 percent in the last 5 days, was quoting at Rs 899, down Rs 23.15, or 2.51 percent. It was trading with volumes of 1,041 shares, compared to its five-day average of 10,667 shares, a decrease of 90.24 percent.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 10:14 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Godfrey Phillips India

most popular

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.