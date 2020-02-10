Godfrey Phillips jumps 3% after Q3 profit grows 39% to Rs 113 cr

Share price of tobacco manufacturer Godfrey Phillips India jumped 3 percent intraday on February 10 after the company reported a 39.16 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 113.89 crore in the third quarter ended December 2019. It had posted a net profit of Rs 81.84 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Godfrey Phillips India (GPI) said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 797.22 crore as compared with Rs 679.33 crore in the year-ago period, it added. During the third quarter, cigarettes, tobacco and related products clocked revenue of Rs 702.24 crore as compared with Rs 619.45 crore a year ago.

On the other hand, retail and related products had revenue of Rs 93.36 crore as against Rs 77.02 crore in the third quarter last fiscal, it said.

The stock surged over 89 percent in the last 6 months and was quoting at Rs 1,314.55, up Rs 39.15, or 3.07 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,350 and an intraday low of Rs 1,296.75.