Godawari Power and Ispat shares rise on plans of potential buyback

Shares of Godawari Power and Ispat climbed higher on March 16 after the company announced it may consider a buyback of equity shares at its board meeting on March 18. If approved, this will mark the steel manufacturer's first ever share buyback plan.

At 12:49 pm, shares of Godawari Power and Ispat were trading 2.54 percent higher at Rs 383 on the National Stock Exchange. The stock had also touched an intraday high of Rs 386.65.

Six lakh shares of the company also exchanged hands on bourses so far, as against the one-month daily traded average of three lakh shares. Investors also remained focused on announcements related to details of the buyback like record date, buyback price and size.

Moneycontrol News