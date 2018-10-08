App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Goa Carbon tumbles 17% on weak September sales data

The company's total sales for September 2018 were down to 14,454.67 MT from 14,726.80 MT in August 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of Goa Carbon tumbled 17 percent intraday Monday after company has reported weak sales numbers for the month ended September 2018.

The company's total sales for September 2018 were down to 14,454.67 MT from 14,726.80 MT in August 2018.

Meanwhile, its total production has increased to 16,271.70 MT from 13,730.80 MT.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,215.40 and 52-week low Rs 455 on 15 January, 2018 and 24 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 60.03 percent below its 52-week high and 6.76 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:11 hrs Goa Carbon was quoting at Rs 486.20, down Rs 95.40, or 16.40 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 11:26 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

