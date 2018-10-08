Goa Carbon tumbles 17% on weak September sales data

Share price of Goa Carbon tumbled 17 percent intraday Monday after company has reported weak sales numbers for the month ended September 2018.

The company's total sales for September 2018 were down to 14,454.67 MT from 14,726.80 MT in August 2018.

Meanwhile, its total production has increased to 16,271.70 MT from 13,730.80 MT.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,215.40 and 52-week low Rs 455 on 15 January, 2018 and 24 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 60.03 percent below its 52-week high and 6.76 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:11 hrs Goa Carbon was quoting at Rs 486.20, down Rs 95.40, or 16.40 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil