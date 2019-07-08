App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 02:00 PM IST

Goa Carbon shares sink 9% after a loss in June quarter

Revenue during the quarter increased by 11.4 percent to Rs 139 crore year-on-year

Goa Carbon shares plunged 9.5 percent intraday on July 8 after reporting a loss in the quarter ended June 2019.

The company posted a loss of Rs 5 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2019-20 against a profit of Rs 7.4 crore in the same period last year.

On operating front as well, numbers were weak with EBITDA loss at Rs 2.3 crore against EBITDA of Rs 14.6 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Revenue during the quarter increased by 11.4 percent to Rs 139 crore year-on-year.

The stock plunged more than 50 percent in the last one year. It was quoting at Rs 312.15, down Rs 27.10, or 7.99 percent at 1326 hours IST.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 02:00 pm

#Buzzing Stocks #Goa Carbon

