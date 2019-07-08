Goa Carbon shares sink 9% after a loss in June quarter

Goa Carbon shares plunged 9.5 percent intraday on July 8 after reporting a loss in the quarter ended June 2019.

The company posted a loss of Rs 5 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2019-20 against a profit of Rs 7.4 crore in the same period last year.

On operating front as well, numbers were weak with EBITDA loss at Rs 2.3 crore against EBITDA of Rs 14.6 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Revenue during the quarter increased by 11.4 percent to Rs 139 crore year-on-year.