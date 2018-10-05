Goa Carbon falls 5% as co reports net loss in Sept quarter

Shares of Goa Carbon shed 5 percent intraday Friday after company reported net loss in the quarter ended September 2018.

In the quarter ended September 2018 the company has reported net loss at Rs 1.3 crore against profit of Rs 13.7 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue was down 24.6 percent at Rs 113.5 crore versus Rs 150.6 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA fell 95.1 percent at Rs 1.2 crore and margin was at 1.1 percent.

Other expenses of the company was at Rs 11 crore against Rs 2.1 crore.

Company said that due to absence of export and domestic orders, plants were shut during Q2.

At 12:30 hrs Goa Carbon was quoting at Rs 581.75, down Rs 30.45, or 4.97 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil