Go with ‘Call Ladder Spread’ as market trend remains positive till Nifty holds 11,780-11,700 support

Chandan Taparia

Nifty index has been consolidating in a narrow range of 250 points in between 11,785 to 12,035 zones from last 12 trading sessions.

It formed a Doji candle for second consecutive week, indicating indecisiveness among the market participants, while it retested the breakdown trend line on intraday scale which is restricting it upside momentum.

It formed a Doji candle with long upper shadow on daily scale which indicates absence of follow up buying interest at higher zones. Overall price setup suggests that major trend is positive, while short term trend indicates consolidation which could provide buying support on declines.

Now, it has to hold above 11,850 levels to witness an up move towards 11,950 then 12,035 zones while on the downside support is seen at 11,780 levels.

India VIX fell down by 5.23 percent from 15.86 to 15.03 levels.

On monthly options front, maximum Put Open Interest (OI) is at 11,600 followed by 11,500 strike while maximum Call OI is at 12,000 followed by 11,800 strike. We have seen Call writing at 12,000 followed by 12,100 strike while marginal Put writing is seen at 11,500 then 11,600 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 11,700 to 12,100 zones.

Bank Nifty extended its gains towards 31,165 mark but witnessed some profit booking at higher zones in last hour of the session. It formed a Bullish candle on daily scale while it has been forming higher highs -- higher lows from past five weeks.

Now it has to continue to hold above 30,800 zones to witness an up move towards 31,250 then 31,500 zones while on the downside major supports is seen at 30,400 levels.

Index has got stuck in range and requires a decisive range breakout for next leg of rally. Major trend is positive till it holds key support of 11,780-11,700 zones, so one can go with Call Ladder Spread with the view that declines could be bought while upside hurdles are likely to keep its restricted upside.

Banking and auto stocks are showing some strength while most of the stocks are losing their momentum. Stock specific positive setup seen in SRF, Chola Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance, Bata, Colgate Palmolive, Tata Global, SBI while weakness in Siemens, Vedanta and Indiabulls Housing, etc.

(The author is Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services)