GNFC share price down 2% after DoT seeks Rs 15K cr in telecom dues

Share price of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals was down over 2 percent in the morning trade on January 3 after the Department of Telecommunications slapped a Rs 15,019-crore demand notice on the company. The notice takes to Rs 3.13 lakh crore the amount DoT has sought from non-telecom companies following a Supreme Court ruling.

DoT earlier sought Rs 1.47 lakh crore from Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other telecom companies after the Supreme Court’s order on revenues that needed to be taken into consideration for payment of government dues. Its demand notices for non-telecom companies are double of those of the telecom firms.

GNFC said it received a demand notice on December 23, 2019, seeking payment of more than Rs 15,019 crore before January 23, 2020 for financial years 2005-06 to 2018-19 in connection with its V-SAT and ISP licences, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

The company is examining the notice and seeking expert advice on the Supreme Court’s order. Based on the advice, the company will decide its next move, GNFC said.

The stock price has tanked more than 50 percent in the last one year and was quoting at Rs 164.60, down Rs 3.65, or 2.17 percent.