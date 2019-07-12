App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GNA Axles climbs 12% on strong Q1 show

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter grew by 21.4 percent to Rs 258.2 crore, the company said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
GNA Axles shares rallied 12 percent intraday on July 12 after reporting healthy earnings growth in the quarter ended June 2019.

The axle shafts maker reported a massive 30 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit to Rs 18.2 crore in Q1FY20, driven by strong revenue as well as operating income.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter grew by 21.4 percent to Rs 258.2 crore, the company said.

At operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 30.7 percent to Rs 41.3 crore and margin expanded by 110 basis points to 16 percent compared to same period last year.

The stock was quoting at Rs 260.15, up Rs 23.80, or 10.07 percent on the BSE at 1336 hours.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 02:02 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #GNA Axles

