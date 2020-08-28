GMR Infra shares surge 10% to hit 52-week high

Shares of GMR Infrastructure surged almost 10 percent to hit their fresh 52-week high of Rs 28.25 on BSE on August 28.

The stock got traction after reports emerged that the company is going through a restructuring exercise that will result in it retaining just the airport business.

The rest of its verticals - energy, EPC and urban infrastructure - will be carved out under GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited (GPUIL). At present, both GPUIL and GMR Power Infra, which housed the energy business, were units of GIL.

After the scheme, GIL will emerge as the country's only pure-play listed airport company.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the company is evaluating the launch of a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to reduce the debt on its balance sheet, people with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.