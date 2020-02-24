GMR Infra shares surge 10%, hit fresh 52-week high

Even as the equity market was in deep red, shares of GMR Infrastructure surged 10 percent in early trade on BSE on February 24 to hit their fresh 52-week high of Rs 25.95.

Shares of the company got traction after the Competition Commission of India gave approval for the GMR group's proposed 49 percent stake sale in its airport business to France's Groupe ADP.

The regulator's clearance is through the green channel, which allows for an automatic system for speedy approval of combinations, subject to certain conditions.

Aeroports de Paris SA (ADP) would buy a 100 percent stake in GMR Infra Services Ltd and then 49 percent shareholding in GMR Airports Ltd (GAL), as per a notice submitted to the regulator.

GMR Infra Services is an operating and holding company. Its primary business is to hold shares in GAL, according to the notice.

Under a share purchase agreement, Groupe ADP would have a 49 percent stake in GAL for an equity consideration of Rs 10,780 crore.

Read more: GMR-Groupe ADP deal for airport business gets Competition Comm nod

Shares of GMR Infra traded 8.47 percent higher at Rs 25.60 on BSE around 09:45 hours.