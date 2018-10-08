GMR Infra down 4%; settles arbitration with private equity investors

Shares of GMR Infrastructure slipped 4 percent in the early trade on Monday. The company has settled the arbitration with private equity investors at airport business.

With respect to certain arbitration proceedings administered by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre, the company has received the consent award from the arbitral tribunal based on the settlement agreement signed by company with private equity investors viz. SBI Macquarie, Standard Chartered, JM Financial Old Lane and others (Investors).

The investors had had invested an amount of Rs 14.78 billion in the form of Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) in GMR Airports (GAL) in FY2011 & FY2012.

All parties decided to withdraw the ongoing arbitration and pursuant to binding agreements giving effect to the terms of the settlement the Investors (along with certain of their affiliates) would acquire 5.86 percent equity of GAL at a 100% valuation of Rs 210 billion and receive a payment of Rs 35.60 bn in lieu of their entire CCPS.

The debenture allotment committee of the board of directors of the company, at its meeting held on October 5, approved the allotment of OCDs for an amount Rs 402 crore to Doosan Power Systems India.

At 09:39 hrs GMR Infrastructure was quoting at Rs 15.40, down Rs 0.60, or 3.75 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil