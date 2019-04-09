GMO Emerging Illiquid Mauritius Fund sells shares in MEP Infra, IFCI in Zee News

Multi Realtors Private Limited sold 141,861 shares of Mangalam Timber at Rs 15.85 per share on April 9, as per bulk deal data available on National Stock Exchange.

GMO Emerging Illiquid Mauritius Fund offloaded 51,78,940 shares of MEP Infra at Rs 40.15 per share while Monarch Infra Ventures

bought 12,57,283 shares and Premjayanti Enterprise Pvt Ltd 13,50,000 shares of the company at the same price.

Vipul Bansal purchased 1,01,315 shares of Rama Steel Tubes at Rs 110.08 per share and Gautam Kumar Chordia bought 33,000 shares of Silgo Retail at Rs 36.5 per share.

IFCI sold 32,35,546 shares of Zee News at Rs 15.23 per share.