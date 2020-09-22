GMM Pfaudler locked in 10% lower circuit as OFS price set at 33% discount

Shares of GMM Pfaudler were locked in lower circuit on September 22, a day after the company announced an offer for sale (OFS) by the promoters at a floor price of Rs 3,500 per share.

The floor price is a 33 percent discount to its Monday’s closing price of Rs 5,241 on the BSE.

The promoters Pfaudler Inc. and Urmi Patel are selling 25.71 lakh shares or 17.59 percent of the total equity with an option to additionally sell 15.21 lakh shares that represent 10.41 percent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company, GMM Pfaudler said in a release.

The allocation shall be at or above the Floor Price on a price priority basis a multiple clearing price basis. Retail investor is an investor who places bids for an aggregate value of not more than Rs 2,00,000 across the stock exchanges.

A minimum of 25 percent of the sale shares shall be reserved for mutual funds and insurance companies.

The company has been in an uptrend so far in 2020. It rose to a high of Rs 6913 on 12th August 2020 before the trend reversed. It hit a lower circuit at a low of Rs 4717.

The stock has rallied by nearly 200 percent so far in the year 2020. The stock rose from Rs 1871 as on Dec 31, 2019 to Rs 5203 as on September 21. But, the near term trend for the company looks bearish.