GMDC jumps 10% after Edelweiss initiates coverage with buy call, sees 22% upside

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation shares rallied 10 percent in morning on Tuesday after brokerage Edelweiss Securities initiated coverage with a buy call on the stock, citing strong volumes and attractive valuations.

The stock was quoting at Rs 92.45, up Rs 6.70, or 7.81 percent on the BSE, at 09:58 hours IST. It lost nearly 30 percent in last one year.

The research house has set a price target for the stock at Rs 105 apiece, implying a 22 percent potential upside from March 11 levels.

The conviction is underpinned by two Vs i.e. volume & valuation, said the brokerage which sees imminent volume uptick post production ramp-up at new mines, despite stagnant prices.

On valuation front, it believes the stock is trading at the lowest end of its 8-year EV/EBITDA band.

Edelweiss expects GMDC to surpass the Rs 5,000 crore (3 percent CAGR) EBITDA barrier by FY21.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.