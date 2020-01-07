GM Breweries Q3FY20 profit falls 16% YoY on lower revenue, operating income

Liquor maker GM Breweries has reported a 16.3 percent decline YoY in third quarter (October-December) net profit, dented by lower revenue and operating income.

Profit after tax fell to Rs 14 crore in quarter ended December 2019, compared to Rs 16.7 crore in same period last year.

Revenue from operations during the quarter declined 3.9 percent to Rs 119.7 crore year-on-year, company said in its BSE filing.

At operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 19.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 19.9 crore and margin contracted 330 bps YoY to 16.6 percent in quarter ended December 2019.