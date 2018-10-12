GM Breweries gains 4% on robust Q2 numbers

Share price of GM Breweries rose 4 percent in the early trade on Friday after company reported robust numbers in the quarter ended September 2018 (Q@FY19).

The company's Q2 profit jumped 23 percent to Rs 19.42 crore versus Rs 15.73 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue increased to Rs 413.59 crore versus Rs 384.82 crore.

At 09:16 hrs GM Breweries was quoting at Rs 574.00, up Rs 19.45, or 3.51 percent.