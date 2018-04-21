Global weekly warp: Oil plays spoilsport as markets post marginal gains; Dow ends higher, FTSE falls 4%

The market on Friday managed to end a largely negative day on a flat note. Benchmark indices managed to end just below the flatline.

In the broader markets space, the Nifty Midcap underperformed benchmark indices. Weak global cues from Wall Street spilled over to Asian markets. Indices there ended in the red, with some losses in the IT sector.

For the week, both the Sensex and the Nifty managed to end with gains of over half a percent and ending the fourth consecutive week in the green, while the Bank Nifty ended over 1 percent lower.

The Midcap index was up 1 percent, while the IT index was the highest gainer, having risen 5 percent. India VIX was at 12.93, down by 5.89 percent, and is expected to remain sideways.

Earlier in the week, the International Monetary Fund in its report said that India will grow at 7.4 percent in 2018, and 7.8 percent in 2019.

The rupee ended on Friday at its lowest level against the dollar since March 10, 2017, thereby posting its biggest weekly fall against the greenback since January 15, 2016.

Also, the minutes of the monetary policy committee's last meeting indicated expectations of an interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.82 percent to 24,462.8, while the S&P 500 lost 0.85 percent and ended at 2,670.15. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.27 percent to 7,146.13.

Despite Friday’s decline, the S&P managed to churn out a gain of 0.5 percent for the week, finishing in the green for the second straight week.

A US bond sell-off continued for a second day on Friday, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield to its highest level in more than four years, and steepening the yield curve after two weeks of flattening. Benchmark 10-year yields touched 2.962 percent, surpassing their January 2014 levels.

Crude oil prices dipped on Friday but stayed near their three-year high levels, reached earlier this week. This is because the ongoing OPEC-led supply cuts and strong demand have gradually started drawing down excess supplies.

US crude fell 0.4 percent to USD 68.06 per barrel, while Brent was last at USD 73.66, down 0.16 percent on the day.

European equities finished Friday's session relatively flat, as investors digested a fresh batch of corporate earnings while keeping an eye on market movements overseas.

For the week gone by, the STOXX 600 provisionally closed 0.7 percent higher, registering its fourth straight week of gains, as global markets recovered from a turbulent start to the year.

Asian stock indices ended Friday moderately lower amid declines in the technology sector. The Nikkei 225 slipped 0.13 percent, to end at 22,162.24, thereby shedding 2.65 percent for the week. South Korea's benchmark Kospi index fell by 0.39 percent to 2,476.33, but managed to end the week on a positive note, gaining 0.36 percent.

The Chinese economy expanded at a pace of 6.8 percent in the first quarter ending March, higher than the 6.5 percent growth target for the year set by the government. The Japanese stock market closed lower, tracking negative leads from global markets, and on a stronger yen.

(With inputs from Reuters and other agencies)