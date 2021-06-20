MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Global trends, pace of monsoon, vaccination to drive markets this week: Analysts

"Markets are likely to spend some more time in a range and we expect volatility to remain high due to the scheduled derivatives expiry of June month contracts. With no major event, participants will be closely eyeing the global markets for cues.

PTI
June 20, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST

With no major domestic macroeconomic data to be released this week, the equity market trend will be determined by global cues, pace of monsoon and the vaccination drive, analysts said.

The expiry of monthly derivatives contracts may add to volatility, they added.

"Markets are likely to spend some more time in a range and we expect volatility to remain high due to the scheduled derivatives expiry of June month contracts. With no major event, participants will be closely eyeing the global markets for cues.

"Besides, the progress of monsoon and updates on the vaccination drive will also be in focus," said Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said, "Going ahead, monsoon and the pace of vaccination would decide the further direction of the market."

Close

Related stories

During the previous week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 130.31 points or 0.24 per cent. Global equities were caught off guard last week after the US Federal Reserve signalled earlier-than-expected rate hikes.

"Investors will be watching the progress on daily caseload, vaccination ramp-up and monsoon progress in the near term," said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Besides, movement of Brent crude, rupee and foreign fund inflows would also be tracked by investors.

"The market is likely to continue in the consolidation phase for a short while," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
PTI
TAGS: #BSE #global trends #Market news #market weekahead #Monsson #NSE #Sensex #stock market #vaccination
first published: Jun 20, 2021 11:31 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.