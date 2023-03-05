 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Global trends, FPIs trading activity to drive markets in holiday-shortened week: Analysts

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 345.04 points or 0.58 per cent. Markets remained highly volatile last week but managed to end higher amid a sharp rebound on Friday.

Equity markets would be mainly driven by global trends and foreign fund trading activity in the holiday-shortened week, analysts said.

The BSE and the National Stock Exchange have listed March 7 (Tuesday) as a holiday on account of Holi.

However, stock brokers' association ANMI has urged the government, exchanges and Sebi to shift the holiday to March 8 from March 7.

"Indian stock markets may remain volatile amid fear that the US FED will keep raising interest rates to control inflation. Rising US bond yields and macroeconomic numbers will keep the market mood subdued in the near-term.