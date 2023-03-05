Global trends, FPIs trading activity to drive markets in holiday-shortened week: Analysts

Equity markets would be mainly driven by global trends and foreign fund trading activity in the holiday-shortened week, analysts said.

The BSE and the National Stock Exchange have listed March 7 (Tuesday) as a holiday on account of Holi.

However, stock brokers' association ANMI has urged the government, exchanges and Sebi to shift the holiday to March 8 from March 7.

"Indian stock markets may remain volatile amid fear that the US FED will keep raising interest rates to control inflation. Rising US bond yields and macroeconomic numbers will keep the market mood subdued in the near-term.

"Investments by FIIs, who are turning out to be small net buyers at the margin, and DIIs will be monitored," Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said. On the global front, the Bank of Japan will decide on interest rates and the US macroeconomic data (US nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate) will be scheduled for release on March 10, while on the domestic front, India's industrial production data will also be unveiled on March 10, Gour added. Related stories Mcap of five of top 10 valued firms climbs Rs 88,605 crore; State Bank, ICICI Bank biggest gainers

DAO EvTech earmarks Rs 100 crore investment in Tamil Nadu, to hire 2,000 people

Alan Blinder says he’s betting against US Fed raising rates to 6% Industrial production data for the month of January will be released post-market hours on Friday. Market investors will also keep track of the movement of the rupee against the US dollar and Brent crude oil. "This week is a holiday-shortened one and we expect volatility to remain high citing mixed indications. On the data front, participants will be eyeing the IIP data scheduled on March 10. Besides, the performance of global indices, especially the US markets, will be in focus for cues," said Ajit Mishra, VP – Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd. Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 345.04 points or 0.58 per cent. Markets remained highly volatile last week but managed to end higher amid a sharp rebound on Friday. The BSE Sensex rallied 899.62 points or 1.53 per cent to end at 59,808.97 on Friday.

PTI