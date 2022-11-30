 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global stocks to grind higher, lacklustre year ahead: Poll

Reuters
Nov 30, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

That may be a tall order, however, given major central banks still have months to go before pausing one of the swiftest and most aggressive campaigns of interest rate hikes on record.

The global economy needs to find a more solid footing before most stock markets to break out of their torpor, according to market strategists polled by Reuters who have broadly cut their 2023 forecasts compared with three months ago.

Following a strong start to the year, equities the world over lost much of their gains following the nadir of the COVID-19 pandemic. Barring a few exceptions such as India, most have struggled to stage a sustained recovery.

Analysts cut their 12-month predictions compared with three months ago for most of the 17 global indexes covered in Reuters polls conducted between Nov. 14-29.

Asked how long the current downturn would last, a strong 70% majority - 66 of 90 - said it would be at least another three months. Nine said it would end within that short timeframe, while the remaining 15 said it already had.

Much will depend on how much longer central banks persist with their current mantra that interest rates, while perhaps rising in smaller increments in coming months, will stay higher for longer than investors expect.