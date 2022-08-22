English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Global stocks lower ahead of Federal Reserve meeting

    Shanghai, the only major market to advance, gained after China's central bank nudged down a rate that affects mortgage costs.

    Associated Press
    August 22, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Global stocks and Wall Street futures declined Monday as investors looked ahead to this week's Federal Reserve conference for signals about more possible U.S. rate hikes to cool surging inflation.

    London and Frankfurt opened lower. Tokyo and Hong Kong declined. Shanghai, the only major market to advance, gained after China's central bank nudged down a rate that affects mortgage costs. Oil prices fell more than $1.50 per barrel.

    Investors are watching the annual Fed meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, after minutes last week from the U.S. central bank's July board meeting affirmed plans for rate hikes despite signs of weaker economic activity. Traders worry aggressive steps to contain inflation that is running at multi-decade highs might derail

    "The Fed is still feeling inflation. Its actions have not even begun to dent inflationary pressures at all," said Clifford Bennett of ACY Securities in a report. "Nor have they begun to crimp economic activity at all. The economic slowdown was already in play for other reasons."

    In early trading the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.7% to 7,494.91 and Frankfurt's DAX fell 1.1% to 13,544.52. The CAC 40 in Paris sank 1.6% to 6,389.86.

    Close

    Related stories

    On Wall Street, the future for the benchmark S&P 500 index was off 0.6% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.5%.

    On Friday, the S&P 500 lost 1.3%. It ended down 1.2% for the week. The index is down 11.3% this year.

    The Dow dropped 0.9% and the Nasdaq lost 2%.

    In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6% to 3,275.93 after the People's Bank of China lowered its Loan Prime Rate, a target for market interest rates, for a five-year loan to shore up weak housing sales.

    The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 0.5% to 28,794.50. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 0.6% to 19,656.98.

    The Kospi in South Korea gave up 1.2% to 2,462.50 and Sydney's S&P ASX-200 fell 1% to 7,046.90.

    India's Sensex opened down 1% to 59,017.57. New Zealand, Singapore and Bangkok advanced while Jakarta declined.

    The Chinese central bank cut its target for a five-year loan by 0.15 percentage points to 4.3%. The rate for a one-year loan, which affects other industries, was lowered by only 0.05 percentage points to 3.65%.

    The ruling Communist Party is trying to revive economic growth after a crackdown on debt caused a slump in real estate sales and Shanghai and other industrial cities shut down for weeks starting in late March to fight virus outbreaks.

    The move "reflects the seriousness" of the real estate slump and shows Beijing is "willing to take more forceful actions," said David Chao of Invesco in a report.

    Chinese leaders are trying to revive economic growth without using across-the-board stimulus that might push up inflation or politically sensitive housing costs.

    In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost $1.52 to $88.92 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent Crude, the price basis for international trading, shed $1.55 to $95.17 per barrel in London.

    The dollar rose to 137.13 yen from Friday"s 136.91 yen. The euro declined to $1.0016 from $1.0034.
    Associated Press
    Tags: #Federal Reserves #Global Stock #United States
    first published: Aug 22, 2022 03:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.