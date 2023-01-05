 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global shares rise as sentiments get boost from Fed, US jobs

Associated Press
Jan 05, 2023 / 03:55 PM IST

Global shares mostly rose Thursday following a rally on Wall Street as investors assessed minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting of policymakers and welcomed encouraging data on U.S. jobs.

France's CAC 40 lost 0.6% to 6,736.01 in early trading, while Germany's DAX fell 0.4% to 14,438.94. Britain's FTSE 100 edged up 0.1% to 7,595.23. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up 0.3% to 33,389.00. S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% to 33,389.00.

Worries over China's economic slowdown were weighing on Asian regional sentiment.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% to finish at 25,820.80. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up nearly 0.1% to 7,063.60. South Korea's Kospi added 0.4% to 2,264.65. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.3% to 21,052.17, while the Shanghai Composite gained 1.0% to 3,155.22.

India's Sensex declined 1%.

Widespread COVID-19 cases in China have added to gloom over a long-term slump in its property sector and over the impact of pandemic restrictions that were only recently loosened as the virus gained ground in the worst nationwide outbreak so far.