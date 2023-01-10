 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global shares retreat after Fed inflation nudge

Reuters
Jan 10, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST

The MSCI All-World index fell 0.2%, but remained in sight of Monday's three-week high, while the dollar - a gauge of investor risk appetite - edged up against a basket of major currencies.

Global shares fell for the first time in three days on Tuesday, after comments from two Federal Reserve officials injected a note of caution over the U.S. rate outlook, knocking equities, commodities and other risk assets.

In the past six weeks, China has dismantled its zero-COVID policy even as cases have surged around the country, which has given markets a bumpy ride as investors weighed up the economic benefits of reopening against the impact to activity from the wave of infections.

Adding to that has been a sense of optimism that inflation has peaked, especially in the United States, and, as such, the Fed will not have to raise rates as much as many had feared.

However, with consumer price pressures still well above the central bank's target of 2%, two Fed officials on Monday issued a stark reminder that interest rates will have to keep rising, no matter what investors have priced in.

"The market is trying to get one step ahead of the Fed, but it's not actually listening to what it's saying. And the Fed is being quite clear with its message - that rates are going to push higher and theyre' going to stay higher for longer," CityIndex strategist Fiona Cincotta said.