Global markets corrected significantly, will bounce back: HSBC Global AMC's Pradhan

There has been a significant correction in global stock markets but India didn't really bear the brunt of it, said Tushar Pradhan, chief investment officer at HSBC Global Asset Management Company.

"The US (market) has had a very significant drawdown, we don't notice it because our markets have not fallen so much," he said in an interview with CNBC TV18.

The investor believes that markets are waiting for a cue from the US Federal Reserve post the release of inflation data, after which the central bank may aim at the prospect of slowing industrial production and increasing unemployment.

"Once that starts to happen, I think the Federal Reserve will definitely need to cut (interest) rates," he explained further. "And the cutting cycle clearly is very, very positive from an assets valuation perspective."

Post which, Pradhan expects the US markets to bounce back which will have a positive impact across all markets, including India.

On the earnings front, the investor is expecting significant earnings across sectors and believes earnings growth will continue into the next year as well.

"I think the earnings story is pretty solid for this year," he added. "I will place my bets on the fact that if we have growth, then higher interest rates are unlikely to damage our story."

Talking about the banking sector, Pradhan said private sector banks have performed well as they bring technology, innovation, ease of banking, and ease of business to customers.

"The kind of expansion that they've seen (private banks) on the liability side as well as their ability to attract more customers is the testament that their market valuation is growing," he said.

The investor also mentioned that the IT sector has been under some pressure because markets are anticipating a global slowdown. However, he believes that given there is plenty of IT infrastructure, IT companies will continue to perform and post robust earnings.

"However, the margins have become pretty intense," he explained. "And the smaller and mid-sized IT companies are always vulnerable to changes in growth trajectory".