you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 11:26 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Global liquidity bigger factor for market than elections, earnings: Kotak MF

Kotak MF's Harish Krishnan said he is not expecting a monster rally after the elections.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Harish Krishnan, Senior Vice President and Equity Fund Manager at Kotak Mutual Fund, shared his reading and outlook on markets, specific stocks and sectors.

"Both midcaps and smallcaps or even Nifty Junior for that matter have seen significant corrections -- time correction as well as price correction -- therefore they have come to very interesting points wherein quite a few of them can actually build up positions," Krishnan said.

"Our sense is to reduce exposure into the super expensive names and to increase exposure into the cyclical basket be it in largecap, midcap or other categories as well as overall increase allocation to well-run midcap businesses," he said.

On risks for the market, he said, "While we are all focused on elections and earnings season, clearly the bigger factor for the markets is going to be global liquidity and how global central banks are going to try and manage it."

tags #earnings #General Elections 2019 #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty

