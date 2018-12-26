'Global growth slowdown could become a possibility if trade war continues'

The real worry in the US is not the falling yields but the inversion of the yield curve, which is clearly showing lack of confidence in the long term. In the past, inversion of yield curve has been the lead indicator of recession within the next two years, Mayuresh Joshi, Fund Manager at Angel Broking said in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Q: How do you read the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting decision and what are your expectations for 2019?

A: The US Federal Reserve has increased the benchmark rates by 25 bps in the range of 225 to 250 bps, which is largely along the expected lines. However, the tone of the Fed clearly indicates that going ahead, the policy may be more aligned to sustaining the growth in GDP.

Jerome Powell of the Fed has already indicated that future rate hikes may be smaller than originally anticipated and also the long-term rate may be lower than the originally anticipated level of 3.50 percent. That means the year 2019 may see just one or two rate hikes, unless the US GDP growth picks up really fast. Even the US 10-year benchmark yields are indicating that the Fed may be more cautious on rate hikes in 2019.

Q: Analysts suggest the US bond yields indicate recession in the US going ahead. China’s recent economic data also missed expectations and Japan lowered its growth projections. Do you expect global growth to slow down in coming year(s)?

A: Global growth slowdown could become a real possibility if the trade war continues to be an overhang over the world economy. In fact, the IMF and the World Bank have projected that the global growth rate may be impacted by 30-40 basis points as a result of the trade war.

One thing is certain that the overhang of the trade war has surely resulted in loss of growth momentum. The real worry in the US is not the falling yields but the inversion of the yield curve, which is clearly showing lack of confidence in the long term. In the past, inversion of yield curve has been the lead indicator of recession within the next two years.

Q: How do you look at India growth story (including GDP forecast) in 2019 in the context of a potential slowdown in the world’s largest economy?

A: The falling oil price would be a definite positive for the Indian economy as it would result in lower input costs and also lower trade deficit. The RBI and the finance ministry are expecting India's GDP growth in the range of 7.6 percent to 8 percent in the coming year.

However, the trade war is impacting Indian exports and that could have a bearing on growth. While the domestic consumption story stays intact, a full-fledged trade war could typically degenerate into a currency war and that could impact India's growth via the currency.

Q: In 2019, what, according to you, are the major risks to market – global as well as domestic?

A: The general elections and the eventual outcome of the government formation continues to be the major overhang for the coming year in the Indian context. From a stability standpoint, the election outcome will be the big X-factor.

But there are also global factors at play. For example, sharp rate hikes in the US could strengthen the dollar and weaken the rupee. The big overhang will be the slowdown in growth caused by a trade war and that is likely to hit all emerging markets quite deeply. Oil prices will be another uncertainty in the coming year.

Q: Do you expect the consumption or investment to be a big theme going ahead, if yes then what are the sectors to look at among the space?

A: We believe that consumption could continue to be the big theme in the coming year. With political uncertainty and rampant overcapacity in most sectors, any investment cycle turnaround looks quite difficult at this point of time. However, the plethora of freebies is likely to give a boost to consumption and that is likely to impact a lot of consumption-driven industries positively.

The investment theme may require greater clarity on the reforms process and a stable policy outlook from the government that gets formed post the 2019 elections.

Q: After the underperformance in 2018, do you expect mid and smallcaps to outperform frontline stocks in 2019?

A: Year 2019 will largely be a year of stock-specific stories. It is unlikely to be a thematic rally either in midcaps or in largecaps. The focus will be on companies that are able to sustain growth, that are able to sustain healthy ROE (return on equity) and OPMs (operating profit margin) as well as companies that adhere to high standards of corporate governance and disclosure practices.

While consumption will continue to be the overriding theme of the stock markets in 2019, the approach to stocks will be a lot more granular and stock-specific.

Q: What are major themes to look at and avoid in 2019?

A: Year 2019 will be about 3 broad themes and investors will have to position themselves accordingly to play these themes.

is likely to be the sustainable theme for the coming year. Within this space select auto/cement/consumer staple names can perform well.with focus on specialty chemicals could be another big positive surprise in the coming year. With China slowing production due to environmental concerns and Indian specialty chemicals makers expanding, we could top line and bottom line ticking. Valuations are still reasonable.

• The banking/NBFC space as they recover from a bout of NPA overhang, PCA stipulations and a liquidity crunch. Year 2019 could actually a sharp recovery in these sectors, although the action is expected to be largely stock specific.

