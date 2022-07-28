English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Global gold demand falls as investors shy away

    Gold is typically seen as a safe place to park money in times of turmoil and investment demand surged early in the year as Russia invaded Ukraine and inflation rose rapidly.

    Reuters
    July 28, 2022 / 06:18 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    A sharp fall in purchases by investors pulled global gold demand down 8% in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2021, the World Gold Council said on Thursday.

    Gold is typically seen as a safe place to park money in times of turmoil and investment demand surged early in the year as Russia invaded Ukraine and inflation rose rapidly.

    But central banks then began raising interest rates.

    While this increased the threat of recessions, it also pushed up bond yields, making non-yielding gold less attractive, and boosted the dollar, making dollar-priced bullion more expensive for buyers with other currencies.

    Exchange traded funds (ETFs) holding bullion for investors sold 38.8 tonnes of gold back into the market over April-June, the WGC said in its latest quarterly report.

    Close

    Related stories

    That selling mirrored a decline in gold prices, which have slipped to around $1,720 an ounce from more than $2,000 in March.

    "Safe haven demand will likely continue to support gold investment, but further monetary tightening and continued dollar strength may pose headwinds," said WGC analyst Louise Street.

    She also said slowing economic growth and cost-of-living crises would likely reduce purchases of jewellery, bars and coins.

    Global gold demand amounted to 948 tonnes in the second quarter, the WGC said. For the first half the year, demand was 2,189 tonnes, up 12% compared to January-June 2021 thanks to a strong first quarter, it said.

    Following are numbers and comparisons.

    GOLD DEMAND (tonnes)*

    Q2 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Month-o Year-on

    n-month -year %

    % change

    change

    Jewellery 456.2 515.3 484.3 -6% 6%

    fabrication

    Technology 79.8 80.8 78.4 -3% -2%

    Investment 286.1 554.3 205.8 -63% -28%

    -- Bar and coin 245.5 281.7 244.5 -13% 0%

    -- ETFs & similar 40.6 272.7 -38.8 -114% -196%

    Central banks 209.6 89.7 179.9 101% -14%

    Gold demand 1,031.8 1,240.2 948.4 -24% -8%

    * Source: World Gold Council, Gold Demand Trends Q2 2022
    Reuters
    Tags: #Commodities #Global gold #Gold #markets
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 06:18 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.