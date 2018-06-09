Global events to dominate the market next week, but bullish trend could continue: Equity99

Equity99

The market next week could see movements based on global cues. Investors are awaiting the outcome of G7 Summit, along with the outcome of meetings by the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank (ECB) as well as Bank of Japan.

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a historic summit in Singapore on Tuesday. The key discussion will be the possible dismantling of North Korea's nuclear programme.

Investors are also closely watching developments in the ongoing Global Seven Nations' summit, which started in Canada on Friday, for more signs on the trade tension and discussion over tariffs.

On the global data front, China will release its May data for industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment on Thursday. On the same day, the US will declare numbers for inflation, retail sales, industrial production and consumer sentiment.

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve ends a two-day meeting with a decision on interest rates and a statement on the economy. The central bank is widely expected to raise its target for short term interest rate for the second time this year. The Federal Reserve left its target range for the federal funds rate steady at 1.5-1.75% during its May 2018 meeting, in line with market expectations.

On June 14, the ECB Governing Council meeting will be followed by interest rate announcement. On June 15, Bank of Japan holds monetary policy meeting.

While there are lot of cues to be watched out globally, investors back home will be closely watching macroeconomic data, progress of monsoon, investment by FIIs and DIIs, the movement of rupee against the dollar and crude oil price movement that will dictate trend on the exchanges in the next week.

On the macro front, the government will announce industrial production numbers for April 2018 on Tuesday. The government will announce inflation data of WPI for May 2018 on Thursday.

Here are a few stocks to bet on:

NELCO | Rating: Buy

Nelco has one major business line, which is VSAT service. Nelco is one of the major VSAT service providers in India and is amongst the top three players in the country.

Nelco focuses on providing highly reliable data connectivity solutions across remote parts of the country for the B2B sector using its VSAT services. The company is leveraging the increasing focus of some of the important industry segments in expanding to the remote locations, e.g. the Banking & Financial Services, Renewable Energy, Mining, offshore Oil & gas exploration etc., where the deployment of VSATs is likely to further increase in the years to come.

The company is also evaluating the various government initiatives which are based around expansion to the remote villages across the country which require reliable VSAT connectivity, and will participate in these selectively.

The VSAT industry is fast expanding globally due to advancement in technology, which has opened up many new growth sectors like mobility services, mainly for aero and maritime communication. The advancement in antenna technology is further revolutionizing this industry.

With smaller foot print flat panel antenna, many new applications are evolving for VSATs like connected cars. While the aero and maritime communication services are fast growing sectors for the VSAT industry globally, these services are not yet offered in India due to regulatory restrictions.

The company has made its applications to the government for the necessary regulatory clearances for offering these services in the country and plans to launch these services once the necessary clearances are obtained.

The VSAT industry in India will more than double in two to three years’ time once the licence for offering maritime and aero communication services are given. Looking at this macro change, we are recommending a BUY.

Avenue Supermarts

Radhakrishna Damani, founder of Avenue Supermarts, the parent of D-mart, had to offload some of his stake to achieve minimum public shareholding requirement.

Under SEBI norms, a listed company needs to maintain a minimum public shareholding of 25 percent. The promoter group will have to sell over 7.2 percent stake to bring public holding to that level. D-Mart has reported 73% rise in net profit on YoY basis led by better operating efficiencies.

While revenue increased by 22.5% to Rs 3,810 crore and EBITDA comes at Rs 294 crore with margin expansion of 100 bps on a YoY basis. We remain bullish on Avenue Supermarts for long term. Any dip should consider an opportunity to accumulate this stock.

Mahindra and Mahindra

M&M’s 4QFY18 volumes grew 25.4% YoY. The volume growth was led by tractor volume growth of 40.6% YoY due to positive rural sentiments. UV volume grew by 17.8% YoY. 3W volume grew for the second consecutive quarter by 42.8% YoY. Net realizations grew by 2.1% QoQ partially led by price hikes of ~0.5-1% in auto segment.

The company has not taken any price increase in farm segments in 4QFY18. Net revenues grew 25.6% YoY which is broadly in line. Gross margin comes at 33.8% as raw material cost shrunk by 190bps YoY. EBITDA margin expanded 390bp YoY 15.1% further benefiting from operating leverage and EBITDA break even in CV business.

The author is Founder of Equity99.