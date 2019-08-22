Global brokerages see repo rate at 4.75-5% by end of FY20 amid growth concerns

The Reserve Bank of India’s accommodative stance indicates that the repo rate could drop to 4.75-5 percent by the end of the current financial year in view of the weak growth scenario at home and abroad, global brokerages have said.

Morgan Stanley expects another two or three rate cuts (40-65 bps further easing to 4.75-5 percent), as supporting growth remains the priority of RBI.

"Growth concerns outweighed risks to the inflation outlook," it said.

The brokerage feels the central bank’s projection of growth at 6.9 percent for FY20 is optimistic and if the central bank cuts growth target, it would support the call for more rate easing.

At its August 7 meeting, the RBI reduced the GDP growth forecast to 6.9 percent from 7 percent, with some downside risks. It expects growth in the range of 5.8-6.6 percent for the first half of the FY20 and 7.3-7.5 percent for the second half.

Minutes of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) released on August 20 reveal that Governor Shaktikanta Das raised growth concerns and said economic activity was showing signs of further weakening since June.

"With headline inflation projected to remain within the target over the next one-year horizon, supporting domestic growth by further reducing interest rates needs to be given the utmost priority," Das said.

The bank cut the repo rate by an unconventional 35 bps to 5.4 percent, keeping accommodative stance.

Citi, too, said there was room further cuts, as growth outlook could deteriorate further.

"The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) remained flexible for deeper rate cuts in this cycle if economic environment deteriorates. Lowering of growth forecasts by the MPC will open up the space for further easing. Hence, we continue to expect more rate cuts with quantum depending on growth than inflation," it said.

The brokerage expects 25 bps rate cut in the October policy and the last 15 bps cut of this cycle in December.

In the base case, Nomura is of the opinion that MPC will deliver a final 15 bps rate cut in October and if the growth doesn't stabilise, it will likely support more reduction.

MPC was keen to preserve some policy space and four members felt the need to preserve policy ammunition should the slowdown deepen, it said.

Overall, there was a clear evidence of domestic demand slowing down further. The weakening of the global economy in the face of intensifying trade and geo-political tensions had severely impacted India’s exports, which could further impact investment activity, Das said.

Private consumption, the mainstay of domestic demand, had also decelerated. The slowing down of domestic demand was also reflected in significant moderation in CPI inflation excluding food and fuel and contraction in merchandise imports, the RBI governor said.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

