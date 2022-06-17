Global brokerage Investec karate chops almost the entire cement block

Downgrades, which some dreaded would become a norm, continue for Indian stocks. Joining the bandwagon is global brokerage Investec which has turned bearish on almost the entire cement block, barring a couple of exceptions.

“Similar to economics’ impossible trinity, capital allocation in the cement sector also confronts a trilemma on market share, profitability, and valuation chase (read: EV/t),” Ritesh Shah of Investec said in a note earlier this week.

He referred to the recent acquisition of Holcim India’s assets by Adani Group, UltraTech Cement’s expansion plans and inadequate price hikes by cement companies given sharp rise in input costs.

Investec downgraded Ramco Cement, Shree Cement, Prism Johnson, Star Cement, JK Lakshmi Cement, JK Cement to ‘sell’ and HeidelbergCement to ‘hold’. The broker has trimmed FY23/24 EBITDA estimates by up to 40 percent.

It added that it favours large caps ACC and Ultratech Cement – preferring the former to the latter – as they align to long-term themes of consolidation, sustainability and ESG (environmental, social and governance).

Shah sees some insanity in the cement sector, punctuated by some sensible decisions.

“With Adani’s cement venture (well placed on cost, growth optionality), their past track record on market share versus industry margins offers hope for sanity on industry pricing/margins; however, reflecting on scale ambitions of peer set, we see this as a low probability event,” he said.

“Alternatively, assuming industry pricing/margins stay healthy, it would imply several mills would need to cede market share or promoters would need to recalibrate their growth aspirations, a Catch-22 situation in our view.”

Facing the above dilemma, investors have kept themselves away from the cement sector in recent months. In the current calendar year, cement stocks have fallen up to 45 per cent with the biggest losers being Andhra Cement, Nuvoco Vistas, Ramco Cements, JK Cement, and Sagar Cement.

Interestingly, in the same period, lesser known names like Barak Valley Cements, Shiva Cement, and Shri Keshav Cements & Infra are up to 73 per cent. ACC and Ambuja Cement are flat with a negative tilt.

Shah, cutting earnings estimates and target multiples, said he expects the Street to follow and cut estimates as well. Many other analysts have also started taking a cautious view on cement but some see a beacon of light amid the chaos.

For instance, earlier this week, ICICI Securities released an extremely bullish commentary on JK Cement envisioning a nearly 50 per cent potential upside.