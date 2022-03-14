Global bonds slide nearly 10% from peak in worst drop in decade

Bond Bear Market: Broader credit markets have also been showing worsening cracks after weeks of outflows (Image: Shutterstock)

Global bond markets are flirting with a 10 percent drawdown for the first time in over a decade as surging inflation forces yields higher.

The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index, a benchmark for government and corporate debt, has fallen about 9.9 percent from a high in early 2021, the biggest decline from a peak since 2008, the data show.

Losses have been particularly sharp in pockets of global credit markets. Asian dollar bonds have already lost about 10.5 percent from their peak in 2021, according to a Bloomberg index, after Chinese defaults rose to a record.

Broader credit markets have also been showing worsening cracks after weeks of outflows. Spreads on investment-grade dollar- and euro-denominated corporate bonds have surged more than 55 percent so far this year to their widest since mid-2020, Bloomberg indexes show.

Exacerbating the losses in global fixed income is the fact that government bonds are offering scant protection as a haven amid global market turmoil.

The sell-off in fixed income mainly reflects inflationary pressures the world over, dampening the appeal of low-yielding debt whose returns are being eviscerated as consumer prices surge. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has further exacerbated global inflationary pressures by pushing up energy prices to their highest in more than a decade.

While elevated geopolitical tensions and market volatility are complicating central banker options, the Federal Reserve is poised to kick off an interest-rate hiking cycle this week as it faces the highest US inflation in four decades. There are few spots right now for bond investors to hide in the face of higher inflation, whether it be government or corporate bonds.

“The performance of safe haven bonds has disappointed,” said Morgan Stanley researchers including Matthew Hornbach in a note dated Saturday. “Given that central banks — even the European Central Bank now — have turned hawkish in response to higher inflation, we don’t think government bonds will perform very well as safe havens for now.”

For corporate bonds, the picture may be brighter longer term after the large widening in spreads this year made the asset class more attractive to some fixed-income investors. With the exception of some notable pockets such as China’s high-yield property sector, years of low rates, stimulus and a rebound in economies has strengthened the balance sheets of many companies.

“It might be painful in the short-term but credit spreads are flashing an early entry point,” wrote Chris Iggo, chief investment officer at AXA Investment Managers UK Ltd. in a recent note. Spreads in both high-yield and investment-grade bonds “are at levels today which, historically, have generated meaningfully positive excess returns in the year ahead,” outperforming government bonds.

But timing the entry will be difficult and how developments play out in Ukraine will be key to determining the tone for global assets in the short term, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. It’s premature to buy Asian credit now despite its drop given the potential for a wide range of outcomes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, analysts including Kenneth Ho wrote in a report.

Unlike with stocks, where a bear market is defined by a 20 percent decline with a 10 percent drawdown known as a correction, there are no agreed-upon definitions in bonds. Less volatile trading means falls of such magnitude are rare, especially as the momentum for years has been for lower rates and higher bond prices.

For many, we’re already in a bond bear market of sorts. Kathy Jones, the chief fixed-income strategist at Charles Schwab, told Bloomberg Television last month that we’re seeing a “mini” bear market. “When you’re down 5 percent, it probably qualifies as a bond bear market,” she said.

To be sure, the constituents and duration of aggregate indexes fluctuate, complicating comparisons over time. Total return gauges such as the Bloomberg index aren’t as relevant to buy-and-hold strategies. And some fixed-income investors can still make money by betting against bonds or using repo markets.

Yet once you factor in surging inflation, which dilutes the purchasing power of coupon and principal payments, then it’s clear this is an exceedingly tough market for bondholders.