Global and local idiosyncrasies will continue to weigh on rupee

Rahul Gupta

The way ahead of rupee

A lot has actually changed in just one week's time. Like we all know, whenever, Wall street sneezes, the rest of the world catches a cold, but this time it is a coronavirus. As more and more countries started detecting cases of coronavirus, the swift and ferocious Covid-19 has now become the world’s emergency.

Historically, we have seen that Indian rupee is very vulnerable to global events and today’s situation is not different

There has been a sharp depreciation in Indian rupee and massive sell-off in the equity market. Since the beginning of 2020, the rupee has slumped by nearly 5.5% to 75.30 from 71.33 while Nifty has dropped to nearly 7,800 from a record high of 12,430.50 only on fear and panic that world may enter into depression as a recession is imminent amid the economic impact of coronavirus.

India’s 10-year bond yield curve has dropped to 5.99%, lowest since Jan 29, 2009, tracking the record low of 0.73% in the US 10 year yield curve amid expectations of an RBI rate cut. Since the start of 2020, FIIs have sold nearly Rs 355.6 bln from local equity while Rs 587.79 from local debt.

This uncertainty has no limit, no one knows how to respond because currently there is no vaccine or specific antiviral treatment, but research is ongoing. That is why there are phases where investors are looking to liquidate their positions and increasing their dollars holdings. Now the question arises what next?

Will this coronavirus hysteria persist and continue to grapple the foreign exchange market and rupee? At this point in time, the future of rupee looks gloomy as it is not the only currency that has plunged sharply but is also followed by Malaysian ringgit (8.29%), Korean Won (8.70%), Turkish lira (10.13%), Indonesian rupiah (14.55%). The question arises whether are we really prepared for it, because when coronavirus was spreading sharply across the globe, India was either busy attending Trump or in Delhi riots.

Before the Budget, the market expected the government to infuse greater spending to reignite the economy. But in the end, due to lack of resources, we haven’t seen any stimulus. India’s fiscal performance has also been deteriorating with the fiscal deficit at 7.5% of GDP, thus large injection looks difficult. Another major constraint is India’s narrow tax base.

A large majority of Indian do not pay income taxes while the indirect tax collection has recently suffered because of persistent issues with the implementation of GDP.

Although, the central bank has been very active to ensure that the coronavirus pandemic is mitigated on our economy. RBI has ensured that there is enough liquidity as it aims to contain any wild move in the market due to the global crisis triggered by Covid-19.

Instead of a repo rate action, RBI is serving the purpose of twin objectives - strict vigil on the liquidity of rupee and dollar and compression in the term structure of interest rates. It has initiated sell/buy swap auction worth $2 billion and has persisted the long-term repo operations (LTROs) to infuse long-term liquidity amounting to Rs 1 trillion.

Also, it is conduct purchase of government securities under OMOs for an aggregate amount of Rs 300 billion in two tranches. RBI’s endeavour is to ensure that all market segments function normally with adequate liquidity and turnover.

Now, there are speculations that RBI may cut repo rate before the Monetary Policy Committee meeting, however, we do not expect RBI to cut rates in the coming week. It will wait for the Apr 3 policy and cut rates by 50 bps, in sync with what some of the other G-20 central banks have done to prop up their economies. while, the market also expects RBI to provide some relief to banks.

As coronavirus cases in India are rising, the government has imposed various restrictions on travel, which has resulted in supply chain disruptions and companies are working below capacities. The non-essential businesses have been asked to remain closed in Mumbai and three other cities till Mar 31 by the Maharashtra government.

Ultimately, Indian rupee should depreciate further as the most important is when the coronavirus is going to get under control. Ideally, we need rate cuts and massive liquidity for the economy to get back on track and also other measures. Right now things are very volatile and trade volumes are lesser than usual for most of the day because many treasury officials have been asked to work from home due to the spread of the virus.

Globally, crude has fallen sharply due to the lack of demand and coronavirus outbreak. Thus, global and local idiosyncrasies will continue to weigh on Indian rupee for some more time, at least till the time coronavirus is not contained. In USD/INR spot pair until support of around 74.40 holds on a closing basis the pair will not be out of danger for few sessions and may trigger a breakout towards 75.50 and then 76 levels.

The markets will be constantly watching the domestic scenario with regards to the coronavirus outbreak.

(The author is Head of Research-Currency| Emkay Global Financial Services)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.