Global analysts cut Nifty FY20 EPS estimates, lower GDP growth target after Q1

Most global brokerages cut earnings estimates for the current financial year and economic growth forecast given lower-than-expected earnings in Q1.

"Consensus Nifty FY20 EPS growth estimates are expected to fall to 25 percent from 31 percent and growth in FY21 is likely to be at 22 percent, which we have been expecting it to settle in the high-teens," said Credit Suisse in its India Strategy note.

The brokerage further said given the weak economic momentum, there are downside risks estimates. "Some economic weakness is de-stocking, which will become sharply positive when it turns but the turning point is not visible yet."

Morgan Stanley in its India Strategy note also said consensus earnings revision breadth turned down to its lowest level since 2015 and consensus has cut Sensex FY20 earnings growth target to 20 percent from 25 percent.

The two-year CAGR of earnings is down by 2 percent to 19 percent, it said, adding consolidated discretionary, financials and materials have been seeing the biggest downward revisions.

Hence, Morgan Stanley cut its FY20 GDP growth target to 6.3 percent from 6.5 percent and for FY21 to 6.8 percent from 7.2 percent.

In August monetary policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of India also lowered real or inflation-adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) to grow at 6.9 percent in 2019-20, lower than 7 percent it had projected in June.

The central bank expectedly cut the repo rate, at which banks borrow money from RBI, by 35 basis points to 5.4 percent, taking total rate cut to 110 bps this year.

"Beneficiaries of low interest rates are NTPC, Power Grid, Embassy REIT, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank," Credit Suisse said.