App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Global analysts cut Nifty FY20 EPS estimates, lower GDP growth target after Q1

Morgan Stanley cut its FY20 GDP growth target to 6.3 percent from 6.5 percent and for FY21 to 6.8 percent from 7.2 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Most global brokerages cut earnings estimates for the current financial year and economic growth forecast given lower-than-expected earnings in Q1.

"Consensus Nifty FY20 EPS growth estimates are expected to fall to 25 percent from 31 percent and growth in FY21 is likely to be at 22 percent, which we have been expecting it to settle in the high-teens," said Credit Suisse in its India Strategy note.

The brokerage further said given the weak economic momentum, there are downside risks estimates. "Some economic weakness is de-stocking, which will become sharply positive when it turns but the turning point is not visible yet."

Close

Morgan Stanley in its India Strategy note also said consensus earnings revision breadth turned down to its lowest level since 2015 and consensus has cut Sensex FY20 earnings growth target to 20 percent from 25 percent.

related news

The two-year CAGR of earnings is down by 2 percent to 19 percent, it said, adding consolidated discretionary, financials and materials have been seeing the biggest downward revisions.

Hence, Morgan Stanley cut its FY20 GDP growth target to 6.3 percent from 6.5 percent and for FY21 to 6.8 percent from 7.2 percent.

In August monetary policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of India also lowered real or inflation-adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) to grow at 6.9 percent in 2019-20, lower than 7 percent it had projected in June.

The central bank expectedly cut the repo rate, at which banks borrow money from RBI, by 35 basis points to 5.4 percent, taking total rate cut to 110 bps this year.

"Beneficiaries of low interest rates are NTPC, Power Grid, Embassy REIT, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank," Credit Suisse said.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 21, 2019 09:36 am

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.