App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 10:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Glitches at NSE need to be fixed, says Sebi chief

Speaking to reporters here, Tyagi also said the regulator has also approved appointment of two public interest directors at the exchange about 8-10 days ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Taking note of repeated glitches at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi on November 20 said the issue needs to be fixed and that the regulator will have discussion with the bourse.

Speaking to reporters here, he also said the regulator has also approved appointment of two public interest directors at the exchange about 8-10 days ago.

According to him, two more names for public interest directors were received last week and that the process would be expedited.

Close

"We are examining whether the six-month period (on the Sebi order barring the NSE from accessing capital markets) because some parts of the order they have challenged," the Sebi chief said after its board meeting here.

related news

When asked about glitches at the NSE platform, Tyagi said it was repeatedly happening.

"We will call them (NSE). This is something which should not happen. We will call them very soon. I saw an article today (Wednesday) also there was a technical glitch yesterday, so we will call them. This cannot be... we will fix it," he noted.

The NSE is the country's largest stock exchange.

There have been instances of the exchange grappling with technical glitches.

"We have had discussions on proxy advisory firms and will discuss more in the next board meet," he said.

Meanwhile, Tyagi said the regulator is looking at the issue of who is a promoter and would provide more clarity on the issue.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 20, 2019 10:41 pm

tags #Business #Market news #National Stock Exchange #NSE #SEBI

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.