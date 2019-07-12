App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 12:10 PM IST

Glenmark rallies 2% after Nomura re iterated rating on Torrent partnership

Forming partnership with other large Indian companies for a novel drug is a solid strategy, Nomura said, adding upfront payment through partnership will recover a substantial portion of the development cost.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Glenmark Pharma shares gained 1.7 percent intraday on July 12 as Japanese brokerage firm Nomura sees 92 percent potential upside from current levels after company's partnership with Torrent.

"We maintain buy call on the stock with a target price at Rs 867 as we expect company to tie up with more companies in due course," the research house said.

Forming partnership with other large Indian companies for a novel drug is a solid strategy, Nomura said, adding upfront payment through partnership will recover a substantial portion of the development cost.

As per estimates, 25-30 percent of the partner's revenues shall accrue to company and company will realise this upside without any additional investment in sales & marketing, the brokerage said.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, on July 11, signed licensing agreement with Torrent Pharmaceuticals for co-marketing of sodium glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, Remogliflozin Etabonate (anti-diabetes drug) in India.

Under the terms of the agreement, Glenmark will receive an upfront payment, license fees and royalties for the non-exclusive sub-license rights from Torrent," the drug maker had said/

Glenmark will manufacture and supply Remogliflozin while Torrent will market the drug under its own trademark 'Zucator' in India, it added.

The stock was quoting at Rs 453.65, up Rs 2.30, or 0.51 percent on the BSE at 1132 hours IST.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 12:10 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Glenmark Pharma

