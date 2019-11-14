Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q2 net profit at Rs 255.54 cr

Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on November 14 reported a consolidated net profit to Rs 255.54 crore for the second quarter ended on September, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 414 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

Net sales of the company stood at Rs 2,763.73 crore, up 8.81 percent, during the period under review as against Rs 2,539.85 crore of the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

"The net profit is not comparable to the previous corresponding quarter on account of an exceptional income of Rs 167.18 crore recorded in the second quarter of the previous financial year," a company statement said.

Commenting on the results Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chairman and Managing Director Glenn Saldanha said," We have rebounded strongly in the second quarter with most of our businesses recording good growth. The India business has continued to witness strong growth while the US sales have grown quarter over quarter sequentially. The Latam business has also recovered well in the second quarter.”

Glenmark's total expenses was at Rs 2,548.56 crore during the period as against Rs 2,308.80 crore, up 10.38 percent.

Revenue from the domestic market was at Rs 896.35 crore, up 15.16 percent, as compared with Rs 778.35 crore of the corresponding period.

While US market revenue in July-September quarter was at Rs 847.82 crore, up 4.64 percent, over Rs 810.24 crore of the corresponding period.

Revenue from Europe was at Rs 285.09 crore, up 9.32 percent, as against Rs 260.77 crore.