Glenmark Pharma up 1% on transfer of API biz to subsidiary co

Share price of Glenmark Pharma 1.7 percent intraday Wednesday as company shareholders approved for transfer of the company's API business to subsidiary company.

The company's shareholders approved a business purchase agreement for transfer of the company's API business to Glenmark Life Sciences, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the next 2-3 months.

Also, Glenmark Pharma announced settlement of repurchase in respect of company's USD 200mn, 2% resettable onward starting equity linked securities due 2022.

At 09:36 hrs Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 597, up Rs 6.45, or 1.09 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 711.55 and 52-week low Rs 483.60 on 10 September, 2018 and 30 May, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.1 percent below its 52-week high and 23.45 percent above its 52-week low.