Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glenmark Pharma up 1% on transfer of API biz to subsidiary co

The transaction is expected to be completed in the next 2-3 months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Glenmark Pharma 1.7 percent intraday Wednesday as company shareholders approved for transfer of the company's API business to subsidiary company.

The company's shareholders approved a business purchase agreement for transfer of the company's API business to Glenmark Life Sciences, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the next 2-3 months.

Also, Glenmark Pharma announced settlement of repurchase in respect of company's USD 200mn, 2% resettable onward starting equity linked securities due 2022.

At 09:36 hrs Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 597, up Rs 6.45, or 1.09 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 711.55 and 52-week low Rs 483.60 on 10 September, 2018 and 30 May, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.1 percent below its 52-week high and 23.45 percent above its 52-week low.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 09:48 am

