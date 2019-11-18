App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glenmark Pharma share price jumps 15% after CLSA upgrades stock to buy

CLSA is of the view that the US sales momentum is expected to remain strong while India business should continue growing above the industry rate

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Glenmark Pharma share price jumped over 15 percent intraday on November 18 after global research firm CLSA had upgraded the stocks to buy from sell and raised target to Rs 410 from Rs 350 per share.

Glenmark’s Q2 FY20 results were ahead of estimates while all geographies witnessed YoY growth for the first time in over three years, the firm said.

The US sales momentum is expected to remain strong while India business should continue growing above the industry rate. CLSA has also increased FY20-22 EPS by 3 percent and 22 percent.

Close

High R&D spend in medium-term is unlikely to bring debt down significantly. Leveraged balance sheet remains a concern with 11x FY21EPS looking attractive, the firm added.

related news

Glenmark Pharma reported a consolidated net profit to Rs 255.54 crore for the second quarter ended in September. The company posted a net profit of Rs 414 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing. The net sales of the company stood at Rs 2,763.73 crore, up 8.81 percent, during the period under review as against Rs 2,539.85 crore of the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

"The net profit is not comparable to the previous corresponding quarter on account of an exceptional income of Rs 167.18 crore recorded in the second quarter of the previous financial year," a company statement said.

Commenting on the results, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chairman and Managing Director Glenn Saldanha said," We have rebounded strongly in the second quarter with most of our businesses recording good growth. The India business has continued to witness strong growth while the US sales have grown quarter over quarter sequentially. The Latam business has also recovered well in the second quarter.”

At 12:14 hrs Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 347.00, up Rs 45.80, or 15.21 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 350.35 and an intraday low of Rs 308.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 18, 2019 10:13 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Glenmark Pharma

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Trusted By 1cr Families
Medlife Health Comes Home