Glenmark Pharma share price jumps 15% after CLSA upgrades stock to buy

Glenmark Pharma share price jumped over 15 percent intraday on November 18 after global research firm CLSA had upgraded the stocks to buy from sell and raised target to Rs 410 from Rs 350 per share.

Glenmark’s Q2 FY20 results were ahead of estimates while all geographies witnessed YoY growth for the first time in over three years, the firm said.

The US sales momentum is expected to remain strong while India business should continue growing above the industry rate. CLSA has also increased FY20-22 EPS by 3 percent and 22 percent.

High R&D spend in medium-term is unlikely to bring debt down significantly. Leveraged balance sheet remains a concern with 11x FY21EPS looking attractive, the firm added.

Glenmark Pharma reported a consolidated net profit to Rs 255.54 crore for the second quarter ended in September. The company posted a net profit of Rs 414 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing. The net sales of the company stood at Rs 2,763.73 crore, up 8.81 percent, during the period under review as against Rs 2,539.85 crore of the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

"The net profit is not comparable to the previous corresponding quarter on account of an exceptional income of Rs 167.18 crore recorded in the second quarter of the previous financial year," a company statement said.

Commenting on the results, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chairman and Managing Director Glenn Saldanha said," We have rebounded strongly in the second quarter with most of our businesses recording good growth. The India business has continued to witness strong growth while the US sales have grown quarter over quarter sequentially. The Latam business has also recovered well in the second quarter.”