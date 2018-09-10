Glenmark Pharma rises 1% on marketing rights for asthma drug in Germany

Shares of Glenmark Pharma rose nearly 1 percent in the morning trade on Monday as company secured marketing authorization in Germany for its generic version of Seretide Accuhaler.

The company's subsidiary Glenmark Arzneimittel GmbH has secured marketing authorization in Germany for fluticasone/salmeterol dry powder inhaler (DPI), a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline’s Seretide Accuhaler.

Fluticasone/salmeterol DPI is a combination product for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Glenmark will sell the product in Germany under the name SALFLUTIN.

Achin Gupta, Executive Vice President & Business Head of Europe and Latin America, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said, "Upon launch, generic

Fluticasone/Salmeterol DPI will be Glenmark’s first inhalation product available in Germany. There is huge potential for the product in Germany and we are optimistic that it will help enhance growth of the European business."

The company has already launched this product in Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

At 09:17 hrs Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 690, up Rs 4.85, or 0.71 percent on the NSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil