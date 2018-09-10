App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glenmark Pharma rises 1% on marketing rights for asthma drug in Germany

The company has already launched this product in Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Glenmark Pharma rose nearly 1 percent in the morning trade on Monday as company secured marketing authorization in Germany for its generic version of Seretide Accuhaler.

The company's subsidiary Glenmark Arzneimittel GmbH has secured marketing authorization in Germany for fluticasone/salmeterol dry powder inhaler (DPI), a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline’s Seretide Accuhaler.

Fluticasone/salmeterol DPI is a combination product for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Glenmark will sell the product in Germany under the name SALFLUTIN.

Achin Gupta, Executive Vice President & Business Head of Europe and Latin America, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said, "Upon launch, generic

Fluticasone/Salmeterol DPI will be Glenmark’s first inhalation product available in Germany. There is huge potential for the product in Germany and we are optimistic that it will help enhance growth of the European business."

The company has already launched this product in Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

At 09:17 hrs Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 690, up Rs 4.85, or 0.71 percent on the NSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 09:20 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.