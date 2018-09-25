App
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glenmark Pharma gains over 2% on reports of zero observations from USFDA for Baddi plant

The health regulator had begun its inspection of Glenmark Pharma's facility on September 17.

Glenmark Pharma share price gained 2.6 percent intraday Tuesday on reports that the US health regulator cleared Baddi plant with zero observations.

The stock price was quoting at Rs 636.30, up Rs 5.45, or 0.86 percent on the BSE, at 11:52 hours IST.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the US Food and Drug Administration closed its inspection at Baddi plant (Himachal Pradesh) on Monday and has not issued any observations.

The health regulator had begun its inspection of facility on September 17.

But Glenmark made no comment w.r.t US FDA inspection closure, sources said.
