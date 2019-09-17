Glenmark Pharma gains on ODD for treatment of multiple myeloma

Shares of Glenmark Pharma gained more than 1 percent intraday on September 17 after getting Orphan Drug Designation for molecule GBR-1342.

GBR-1342 is currently being studied for multiple myeloma and will be developed by Glenmark's spinoff innovation company, it said in a BSE filing.

Glenmark announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to its bispecific antibody candidate GBR 1342 for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received prior therapies.

The candidate is one of five clinical-stage assets in the pipeline of Glenmark's new innovation company, it said.

Company said GBR 1342 is designed to bind to both CD3 on T cells and CD38, an antigen known to be implicated in hematological malignancies, on target cells. This activates T cells and redirects them toward CD38+ tumor cells found in multiple myeloma. Once directed at the right target, the T cells help destroy the tumor cells.

Multiple myeloma is a rare blood disorder in which plasma cells in the bone marrow become malignant and replicate unchecked. The malignant plasma cells can displace normal blood cells in the body, leading to anemia and uncontrolled bleeding. It can also cause issues with bone density and strength, as well as lead to an increased risk of infection by lowering the body’s immune response.