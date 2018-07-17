Glenmark Pharma gains 1% on USFDA nod; acquires 100% in Zorg

Shares of Glenmark Pharma added 1.5 percent in the opening trade on Tuesday as company received final approval from USFDA for Colesevelam Hydrochloride.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Colesevelam Hydrochloride for Oral Suspension, 1.875 grams/Packet and 3.75 grams/Packet.

Colesevelam Hydrochloride is a generic version of Welchol 1 of Daiichi Sankyo Inc.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending May 2018, Welchol for Oral Suspension achieved annual sales of approximately USD 73 million.

The company's current portfolio consists of 138 products authorized for distribution in the US marketplace and 62 ANDA’s pending approval with the USFDA.

In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

The company has completed the formalities for the acquisition of the equity stake and has acquired the 100 percent equity share holding of Zorg.

At 09:16 hrs Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 555.00, up Rs 3.40, or 0.62 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil