App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glenmark Pharma gains 1% on tentative USFDA approval

Company's current portfolio consists of 148 products authorized for distribution in the US marketplace and 54 ANDA’s pending approval with the USFDA.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Glenmark Pharma gained 1.4 percent intraday Thursday after company received tentative United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) approval.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted tentative approval by the USFDA for Topiramate Extended-Release Capsules, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, and 200 mg, a generic version of QUDEXY1 XR Extended-Release Capsules, of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC.

The QUDEXY XR Extended-Release Capsules achieved annual sales of approximately USD 84.0 million, as per IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending November 2018.

Company's current portfolio consists of 148 products authorized for distribution in the US marketplace and 54 ANDA’s pending approval with the USFDA, as per company release.

In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio, it added.

At 09:48 hrs Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 657.50, up Rs 8, or 1.23 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 09:57 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.