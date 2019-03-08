Glenmark Pharma falls nearly 2% on inspection of Goa unit

Glenmark Pharma shares fell 1.6 percent intraday on Friday after sources told CNBC-TV18 Goa plant has been getting inspected by the US health regulator.

At 14:30 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 601.55, down Rs 8.00, or 1.31 percent on the BSE.

The US Food and Drug Administration has begun inspection of Goa unit on March 7 and it is conducting a routine current good manufacturing practices inspection of the unit, the report said.

Glenmark's Goa plant, which was last inspected in December 2016, contributes to 20-25 percent to total US volumes.

The company manufactures oral solid dosages in its plant.

Glenmark has no comment to offer w.r.t inspection of Goa unit, the report said.