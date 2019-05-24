Glenmark Pharma falls 1% after USFDA issues VAI status

Glenmark Pharma shares fell over a percent intraday on May 24 after a media report indicated company's Goa facility received Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status.

The stock was quoting at Rs 559.25, down Rs 3.45, or 0.61 percent on the BSE, at 10:44 hours IST. It fell 11 percent in last one month.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the US Food and Drug Administration issued Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status to company's Goa facility.

The US health regulator had inspected Goa plant during March 7-15 and issued 5 observations.

Glenmark has no comment w.r.t VAI status assigned to Goa unit by USFDA.