Glenmark Life hits 52-week high as strong Q4 earnings bolsters sentiment

Moneycontrol News
Apr 28, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

Glenmark Life's strong growth in Q4 was on account of better margins driven by higher contribution from CDMO business, better product mix, PLI benefit and lower input costs

Shares of Glenmark Life Sciences surged over 9 percent in early trade on April 28, a day after the company posted a robust set of earnings for the March quarter, reflecting growth across all parameters.

The company recorded revenue growth of 20.9 percent on year to Rs 621.3 crore backed by strong traction in the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) segments.

Steady growth momentum across regulated as well as emerging markets supported growth in the API business, while a pick-up in demand from a project, which was affected by inventory rationalisation, aided the rise in CDMO revenues.

Strong revenues also aided the drugmaker's bottomline, which rose 48 percent on year to Rs 146.36 crore in Q4. The EBIDTA margin also expanded 500 basis points to 33.7 percent. One basis point os one-hundredth of a percentage point.